Boldfit aims to deploy the new funds to boost product innovation, expand its brand, improve logistics for faster deliveries, develop new product lines, and enhance customer engagement through targeted campaigns and community initiatives.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based direct-to-consumer fitness startup Boldfit has announced the raising of INR 110 crore (about USD 13 million) in a funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

Founded in 2018 by Pallav Bihani, Boldfit offers a wide range of sports and fitness products, including apparel, equipment, supplements, and accessories, covering sports like basketball, cycling, and cricket.

The fresh funds will drive Boldfit's efforts to enhance product innovation, scale brand expansion, and improve logistics for faster deliveries. The company also plans to develop new product lines and bolster customer engagement through community-driven initiatives and targeted campaigns.

"We believe sports and fitness is a rapidly growing market in India, and Boldfit has emerged as an early leader in the space with its strong focus on product quality, holistic distribution, and strong brand partnerships. We're excited to partner with Pallav and the team in their next stage of growth," noted Anant Vidur Puri, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

Boldfit previously raised USD 8.37 million from existing investors, including KL Rahul, who also became the company's brand ambassador. It also claims to have partnered with IPL teams such as Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore and to have served over 10 million customers nationwide.

In addition to scaling its online presence, Boldfit aims to expand its reach by opening offline stores over the next 12 to 18 months and entering the Middle Eastern market. The company also intends to drive further innovation in its product offerings, setting new benchmarks in quality and accessibility for fitness enthusiasts across the country.