With the raised funds, the platform aims to boost agricultural drone development, expand rural service networks, establish "Drone-as-a-Service" hubs, launch 17 drone academies, and enhance R&D for advanced agricultural applications.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Marut Dronetech, a Hyderabad-based drone technology startup, has raised USD 6.2 million in a Series A funding round led by Lok Capital.

This infusion of capital will accelerate Marut's development of custom agricultural drones, expand partner networks and service centers in tier II-III cities for rural reach, and establish hubs offering "Drone-as-a-Service" through partnerships.

It also aims to recruit professionals across all verticals, foster drone entrepreneurship, launch 17 new drone academies to train skilled professionals, and enhance its research and development efforts in partnership with leading institutions in India to create advanced applications like direct seeding and crop monitoring.

Prem Kumar Vislawath, CEO and Co-Founder of Marut Drones, commented, "This significant investment reinforces Marut Drones' commitment to empowering Indian farmers and aggregating drone-based services across sectors. The fresh capital will also allow us to make investments in building our team, increasing our manufacturing capacity to 3000 drones per annum, and marketing to continue scaling at a rapid pace to reach a revenue target of INR 1000 crore in the next five years."

Founded in 2019 by Vislawath, Suraj Peddi, and Sai Kumar Chinthala, Marut Drones has emerged as a leader in drone technology in India, with applications spanning agriculture, disaster management, and surveillance.

The startup boasts a team of over 200 professionals and a fleet of 750 drones, with operations across 14 Indian states.

Hari Krishnan, Director of Lok Capital, added, "Drones for agriculture are a novel technology that can secure the health of crops while also saving water, preserving soil health, avoiding exposure to chemicals, increasing yield to farmers, and providing income to village-level entrepreneurs. Our investment in the company will support market expansion, new technology innovations, and indigenous manufacturing efforts."

Marut's recent launch of the AG365H, a DGCA Type Certified agricultural drone, demonstrates its commitment to practical, impactful solutions. The AG365H supports activities like fish feeding, fertiliser broadcasting, and pesticide spraying, further strengthening Marut's role in India's agricultural landscape.