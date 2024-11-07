Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Spacetech Startup GalaxEye Raises USD 10 Mn Led by MountTech Growth Fund The latest funding will accelerate GalaxEye's plans to launch a high-resolution, all-weather satellite in 2025, providing crucial multi-sensor data for industries such as defense, agriculture, and insurance.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

GalaxEye Founding Team

Spacetech startup GalaxEye has raised USD 10 million in a Series A funding round led by MountTech Growth Fund - Kavachh, which joins as a strategic investor.

The round saw additional participation from Mela Ventures, Speciale Invest, ideaForge, Samarthya Investment Advisors, and Infosys, which recently announced its strategic investment in GalaxEye. Earlier this year, the Bengaluru-based company raised the first tranche of Series A funding, securing USD 6.5 million in August.

Founded in 2020 by Suyash Singh, Denil Chawda, Kishan Thakkar, Pranit Mehta, and Rakshit Bhatt, GalaxEye specialises in advanced multi-sensor satellite imaging technology.

The latest funding will accelerate GalaxEye's plans to launch a high-resolution, all-weather satellite in 2025, providing crucial multi-sensor data for industries such as defense, agriculture, and insurance.

Looking ahead, the startup aims to deploy a constellation of micro-satellites by 2027 to deliver real-time insights to both governmental and private sectors.

"We are thrilled to have MGF-Kavachh as a strategic partner at this pivotal stage of our journey," said Suyash Singh, CEO and Co-founder of GalaxEye. "Their deep expertise in defense and national security startups will complement our technological capabilities as we work towards our space missions."

GalaxEye's proprietary technology leverages Optical Multi-Spectral Imaging (MSI) and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) to capture continuous, all-weather data for any location on Earth.

The company has also developed India's first unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) SAR system for the defense sector, completing over 300 successful flights with this payload. Plans for commercial deployment of the UAV SAR system are set for 2025.

With partnerships across satellite platform systems, assembly, testing, and launch services, GalaxEye's advisory board includes experts from organisations like DRDO, Waymo, ISRO, and Swiss Re. This advanced satellite and UAV technology aims to provide critical insights for sectors including defense, surveillance, agriculture, insurance, and aquaculture.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James