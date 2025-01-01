D2C beauty and personal care brand
India's Haircare Market Is Moving Beyond FMCG Playbook
Routine-led products, diagnostics and education-first strategies are turning haircare into a habit-driven category, pushing specialised D2C brands to the forefront of India's $4-billion market
Performance-First Beauty: How India's $30 Billion Market Changed in 2025
From skincare-infused makeup to 10-minute deliveries and tighter checks on SPF and ingredient claims, the beauty business entered a more demanding phase this year
Pilgrim Secures INR 200 Cr in Funding to Drive Omnichannel Expansion
The investment was led by existing backers Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office (NSFO), Vertex Ventures SEA, Sattva Family Office, and Mirabilis Investment Trust, with fresh capital from Vertex Growth Fund and Anicut Equity Continuum Fund.
The Good Glamm Group Completes 100% Acquisition of The Moms Co.
In October 2021, The Good Glamm Group had acquired a majority stake in The Moms Co. through a cash and stock deal, which resulted in partial exits for the brand's founders and full exits for investors like DSG Capital and Saama Capital.