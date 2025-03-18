Pilgrim Secures INR 200 Cr in Funding to Drive Omnichannel Expansion The investment was led by existing backers Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office (NSFO), Vertex Ventures SEA, Sattva Family Office, and Mirabilis Investment Trust, with fresh capital from Vertex Growth Fund and Anicut Equity Continuum Fund.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Anurag Kedia & Gagandeep Makker, Co-founders of Pilgrim

Mumbai-based beauty and personal care D2C brand Pilgrim has raised INR 200 crore (USD 23 million) in a primary and secondary funding round.

The investment was led by existing backers Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office (NSFO), Vertex Ventures SEA, Sattva Family Office, and Mirabilis Investment Trust, with fresh capital from Vertex Growth Fund and Anicut Equity Continuum Fund.

The newly raised capital will be deployed towards expanding Pilgrim's offline presence and bolstering its R&D capabilities. According to the brand, it is already profitable in the online segment, and this funding aims to further establish a robust omnichannel strategy by scaling up its exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and reinforcing product innovation.

With this round, Pilgrim's valuation has surged to INR 3,000 crore (USD 350 million) pre-money, bringing its total funding to USD 50 million.

The brand, founded in 2019 by Anurag Kedia, currently offers 90+ SKUs spanning face care, hair care, skincare, and fragrances, sourcing ingredients from France, Korea, Spain, Australia, the Amazon Rainforest, and Swiss glaciers.

"We are building Pilgrim into an iconic global brand, and this investment will accelerate our journey towards a sustainable omnichannel presence," said Anurag Kedia, Founder and CEO of Pilgrim.

Currently, Pilgrim operates 10 exclusive outlets across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, with plans to add 10 more by year-end. The company's revenue grew 2.6X in FY24, reaching INR 198.79 crore from INR 76 crore in FY23, while keeping losses in check at INR 26.34 crore (a modest 14% increase).

With a gross Annual Run Rate (ARR) of INR 800 crore, Pilgrim has set an ambitious target of hitting INR 1,000 crore ARR by the end of 2025.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Women Entrepreneur®

The Visionary: Devita Saraf, Chairperson & CEO, Vu Group

There was a time when the narrative around women entrepreneurs focused on their struggles. However, when we decided to look for a cover face who captured sustenance over two decades, we found Devita Saraf. Women have gotten media attention that has highlighted the uphill battle to break the glass ceiling, but now is the time they prove to be long-term leaders who can sustain and grow a business over decades. Here is the Chairperson and CEO of Vu Group, who has continued to build her brand as a visionary, who thinks long term and is also a symbol of strength for her team.

By Punita Sabharwal
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

'Boring' Businesses Are Making Millionaires — and You Can Borrow Their Strategies For Success

The silent growth strategy reveals how understated, steady businesses are quietly creating wealth for entrepreneurs in 2025.

By Murali Nethi
News and Trends

Protectt.ai Secures INR 76 Cr in Series A Led by Bessemer to Boost Mobile Security Innovation

The fresh capital will be deployed to drive product innovation, enhance customer experience, and expand its global presence in key markets such as the United States, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'No One Is Paying What They Used to': Job Hopping Isn't As Lucrative As It Used to Be, According to New Data

The data shows that switching jobs yields only slightly more salary growth than staying put.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Chai Kings Secures Series A Funding from AVT, Eyes Nationwide Growth

The fresh funding will be used to expand, enhance its supply chain, improve customer engagement, boost operational efficiency, and innovate its offerings to meet evolving tea preferences in India.

By Entrepreneur Staff