Defence tech
Defence Startups Zoom Post Operation Sindoor
As defence strategies worldwide shift towards autonomous and intelligent aerial systems, the need of the hour is AI-powered, modular drone ecosystems that can operate with minimal human intervention
Raphe mPhibr Raises USD 100 Mn Funding to Scale Defence-Tech Manufacturing
The round was led by General Catalyst, with participation from Think Investments, Amal Parikh, and several family offices.
Titan Capital Targets India's Deep-Tech Defence Startups with New Investment Vertical
This new initiative focuses on empowering startups innovating in aerospace, cybersecurity, advanced hardware, and next-gen manufacturing.
Vayudh Raises USD 10 Mn Led by Dharana Capital to Boost Indigenous Defence Drone Innovation
The freshly raised capital will be deployed to enhance Vayudh's R&D capabilities, scale its manufacturing infrastructure, and accelerate deployment of drone systems across India's defence forces.