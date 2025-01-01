Defence tech

News and Trends

Defence Startups Zoom Post Operation Sindoor

As defence strategies worldwide shift towards autonomous and intelligent aerial systems, the need of the hour is AI-powered, modular drone ecosystems that can operate with minimal human intervention

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

Raphe mPhibr Raises USD 100 Mn Funding to Scale Defence-Tech Manufacturing

The round was led by General Catalyst, with participation from Think Investments, Amal Parikh, and several family offices.

News and Trends

Titan Capital Targets India's Deep-Tech Defence Startups with New Investment Vertical

This new initiative focuses on empowering startups innovating in aerospace, cybersecurity, advanced hardware, and next-gen manufacturing.

News and Trends

Vayudh Raises USD 10 Mn Led by Dharana Capital to Boost Indigenous Defence Drone Innovation

The freshly raised capital will be deployed to enhance Vayudh's R&D capabilities, scale its manufacturing infrastructure, and accelerate deployment of drone systems across India's defence forces.