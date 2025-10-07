Defence Tech Startup Constelli Aims to Build a Global Tech Company from India Founded by Satya Gopal Panigrahi and Avinash Chenreddy in November 2017, Constelli's vision from day one was to develop complex systems, indigenize it, and also export to the world

L-R: Avinash Chenreddy, Co-founder and CTO and Satya Gopal Panigrahi, Co-founder and CEO, Constelli

Hyderabad-based defence tech startup is in the process of building a global technology company from India by tapping into the opportunity of leveraging hi-tech in the defence sector which is still in nascent stages.

Founded by Satya Gopal Panigrahi and Avinash Chenreddy in November 2017, Constelli's vision from day one was to develop complex systems, indigenize it, and also export to the world.

"We didn't restrict ourselves to be only catering to the Indian market because once we export it to the world, our quality will be tested. Our position with respect to the global players in terms of the tech positioning will be tested. In short, we started with a vision to create a global technology company from India," Satya Gopal Panigrahi, Co-founder and CEO of Constelli told Entrepreneur India.

While Constelli's forte is on the software side, the startup is working to integrate the hardware and software together so that they can deliver a complete system to the end customers. "With a lot of conflicts happening across the globe, the latest trend is that everything is moving towards network intelligence or intelligence on the edge. That is one thing which must become more prevalent in defence but it is not yet. We are constantly working on these areas," said Panigrahi.

In terms of expansion, Constelli plans to start operations in the US next year. Currently, it exports to a few South-East Asian countries, South Korea, Australia, and Singapore. "Next year, we are planning to enter the US and start with design. The US has good access to next-gen technologies, which are way ahead. We need to be present there to tap into that," said Panigrahi.

Constelli is also developing an AI platform with which it plans to go global. "But initially, our major focus of growth is our India operations. We are going to work significantly with the forces in India."

According to Tracxn's India Military Tech Report 2025, the Indian military tech sector has seen a 61-fold increase in funding over the past decade, reaching USD 192.4 million in 2025 year-to-date (YTD), making it the most funded year to date.

Last year, Constelli raised USD 3 million in a Pre-Series A funding round, led by Pravega Ventures. The funds have been mainly utilized toward capital expenditure for enhancing its infrastructure to support the development and production of new products; stepping up of R&D efforts; and boosting its sales and marketing efforts to reach a broader clientele and strengthen market presence.

Constelli works with government organizations like the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in India, as well as defence contractors in Turkey, South Korea, Australia, and Singapore. Globally, its products and services are recognized for their pivotal role in developing Radar and Electronic Warfare (EW) systems.
