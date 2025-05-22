This new initiative focuses on empowering startups innovating in aerospace, cybersecurity, advanced hardware, and next-gen manufacturing.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a move set to redefine India's startup ecosystem, seed-stage venture capital firm Titan Capital has launched a dedicated investment vertical to fund startups at the forefront of India's defence and strategic technology space.

"We are at a historic inflection point where national security, deep-tech innovation, and startup agility are converging," said Kunal Bahl, Co-founder of Titan Capital. "India cannot achieve true self-reliance in defence by relying on imports or public funding alone."

This new initiative focuses on empowering startups innovating in aerospace, cybersecurity, advanced hardware, and next-gen manufacturing. It aims to not just boost national security, but also position India as a net exporter of high-impact, dual-use technologies.

Titan's mission is clear: catalyze deep-tech solutions that are sovereign, scalable, and strategic. "We need to back our brightest minds—engineers, researchers, and builders—to create sovereign technologies that shape the future of global defence," Bahl emphasised.

In addition to funding, Titan seeks to collaborate with veterans, scientists, and technologists, bringing unmatched domain expertise to guide startups through uncharted terrain. This holistic approach could bridge the capital gap plaguing early-stage companies working on complex, high-reward innovations.

Globally, venture capital is already leaning into defence-tech. US-based Anduril raised USD 1.5 billion, while Europe's Helsing attracted €450 million. Now, with India's defence budget swelling to INR 6.81 lakh crore and initiatives like iDEX and TDF gaining traction, Titan Capital is stepping in to ensure India doesn't miss its moment.

With a portfolio of 250+ startups including Ola and Razorpay, Titan Capital's new vertical signals more than just investment—it's a bold bet on the intersection of purpose, technology, and nation-building.