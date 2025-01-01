Dream Sports
Real-Money Game Operators Crash Out From India
Dream11 users are now getting in-app notifications that the platform will no longer offer cash games and contests.
Dream Sports to Invest USD 50 Mn in Cricbuzz and Willow TV to Enhance Global Cricket Fan Experience
Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.
Billdesk's M N Srinivasu Elected IAMAI Chairman for 2025–2027
Joining him on the executive council are Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder of Razorpay, as Vice Chairman, and Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe, as Treasurer.
Multiples Acquires Minority Stake in INSTANT-XP
The investment aims to accelerate the company's growth, enhance technological capabilities, and expand its service offerings.