Billdesk's M N Srinivasu Elected IAMAI Chairman for 2025–2027 Joining him on the executive council are Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder of Razorpay, as Vice Chairman, and Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe, as Treasurer.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

M N Srinivasu

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has announced the results of its biennial governing council elections. M N Srinivasu, Co-founder of Billdesk, has been elected the new Chairman, taking over from Harsh Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports.

Joining him on the executive council are Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder of Razorpay, as Vice Chairman, and Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe, as Treasurer. They succeed Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, and Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet, respectively.

The new executive leadership—Srinivasu, Mathur, and Nigam—will serve alongside IAMAI President Dr Subho Ray, who continues as the ex officio member. Together, they will lead the Association's 24-member governing council for the 2025–2027 term. The official handover will take place at IAMAI's upcoming annual general meeting.

IAMAI, a not-for-profit industry body with over 600 members including major Indian and global digital firms, has played a key role in advancing India's digital ecosystem. It promotes fair competition, progressive regulation, startup growth, consumer safety, and digital trust.

With its new leadership, the Association aims to further strengthen its efforts in policy advocacy, research, and industry collaboration to support India's evolving digital economy.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
Diversity

5 Ways You Can Create a More Inclusive Workplace Immediately -- and Why You Should

The more diversity you bring to your team, the greater your chances of finding groundbreaking insights and solutions.

By Frans Johansson
News and Trends

Gensol Engineering's Top Executives Resign Amid SEBI Probe

Meanwhile, Evera Cabs (Prakriti Mobility) has repossessed around 500 electric cabs previously operated by BluSmart. Although Uber was reportedly in talks to acquire BluSmart's fleet, the deal appears to have stalled.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Finance AI Startup Hyperbots Raises USD 6.5 Mn for Expansion

Hyperbots' Series A round was co-led by Arkam and Athera, with JSW, Kalaari, Sunicon, and Darashaw also participating.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

Here's How Scaling a Business Really Works (It's Not What You Think)

Scaling isn't just about growth. It's about reinvention.

By Marthin De Beer