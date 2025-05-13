Joining him on the executive council are Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder of Razorpay, as Vice Chairman, and Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe, as Treasurer.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has announced the results of its biennial governing council elections. M N Srinivasu, Co-founder of Billdesk, has been elected the new Chairman, taking over from Harsh Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports.

Joining him on the executive council are Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder of Razorpay, as Vice Chairman, and Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe, as Treasurer. They succeed Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, and Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet, respectively.

The new executive leadership—Srinivasu, Mathur, and Nigam—will serve alongside IAMAI President Dr Subho Ray, who continues as the ex officio member. Together, they will lead the Association's 24-member governing council for the 2025–2027 term. The official handover will take place at IAMAI's upcoming annual general meeting.

IAMAI, a not-for-profit industry body with over 600 members including major Indian and global digital firms, has played a key role in advancing India's digital ecosystem. It promotes fair competition, progressive regulation, startup growth, consumer safety, and digital trust.

With its new leadership, the Association aims to further strengthen its efforts in policy advocacy, research, and industry collaboration to support India's evolving digital economy.