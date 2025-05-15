Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.

In a strategic move set to redefine digital cricket engagement, Dream Sports, India's leading sportstech company, announced a USD 50 million investment in Cricbuzz and Willow TV—two premier cricket media platforms owned by Times Internet.

The partnership brings together the global reach of Cricbuzz, with over 185 million monthly users, and the broadcast strength of Willow TV, which streams over 1,500 matches annually across the US, Canada, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The goal: enhance fan experiences through AI, interactive content, and integrated commerce.

"Cricbuzz and Willow sit at the heart of how hundreds of millions of fans follow cricket every day," said Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman, Times Internet. "We're excited to work with Dream Sports to reimagine and develop new ways to collaboratively create new experiences for cricket fans."

Dream Sports, which boasts over 250 million users across brands like Dream11, FanCode, and DreamSetGo, sees this as a natural extension of its mission to deepen fan engagement.

"Dream Sports' mission is to 'Make Sports Better' for Indian sports fans," said Harsh Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of Dream Sports. "Cricbuzz and Dream11 have worked together for over a decade, and with this investment, all cricket fans can expect much more fan engagement, interactive streams, and integrated commerce experiences that will bring them closer to the action and to each other."

The deal not only strengthens Dream Sports' content and distribution network but also underscores the growing convergence of sports media and tech in creating immersive fan journeys.

Cricbuzz is the most visited cricket app and website globally, delivering scores, commentary, and analysis. Willow TV, on the other hand, is the official broadcaster for international cricket in North America. Combined, they serve fans across more than 150 countries.

This investment sets the stage for a powerful collaboration at the intersection of sport, media, and technology, with fans poised to benefit the most.