Multiples Alternate Asset Management, a leading investment firm, has acquired a minority stake in INSTANT-XP, a tech-enabled B2B express logistics company founded by brothers Rajbir Singh and Jasveer Singh.

The investment aims to accelerate the company's growth, enhance technological capabilities, and expand its service offerings.

INSTANT-XP has established itself as a trusted name in the logistics industry, offering solutions in both Full Container Load (FCL) and Less than Container Load (LCL) spaces. With proprietary functional technology and a robust network of over 500 customers, the company claims to have consistently delivered smarter, faster logistics solutions for diverse sectors, including retail, e-commerce, and automotive.

Sridhar Sankararaman, Managing Director of Multiples, said, "The logistics sector is evolving rapidly, transitioning from merely moving goods to providing faster, smarter solutions. INSTANT-XP's express DNA, technology-first approach, and customer-centric model make it a strong proxy for India's growing consumption and industrial activity. This partnership will enable the company to grow responsibly with a sharp focus on governance and operational excellence."

Jasveer Singh, Managing Director and CEO of INSTANT-XP, added, "Partnering with Multiples, which has deep expertise in scaling high-growth companies, will enable us to multiply revenue, strengthen technological innovations, and expand our network to meet our customers' evolving needs. Our dual expertise in asset-light and heavy operations positions us uniquely in the transport sector."

Multiples, known for its investment in transformative businesses, focuses on sectors such as financial services, healthcare, consumer technology, and the green economy. Its portfolio includes notable names like Delhivery, ACKO, Dream Sports, and MoEngage.