DRHP
Zepto Board Clears Plan to Raise up to INR 11,000 Cr via IPO
The move comes as Zepto prepares to confidentially file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on December 26.
InCred Holdings Files Confidential DRHP with SEBI for IPO Plan
The company aims to raise between INR 4,000 crore and INR 5,500 crore through a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale.
Core Integra files DRHP with SEBI for IPO on NSE Emerge
The proceeds from the issue will be used to upgrade IT infrastructure, enhance leadership strength, and improve brand visibility.
Kissht Operator OnEMI Technology Files DRHP for INR 1,000 Cr IPO
OnEMI Technology aims to allocate INR 750 crore from its fresh issue to strengthen subsidiary Si Creva's capital base and may also explore an INR 200 crore pre-IPO placement.