Core Integra files DRHP with SEBI for IPO on NSE Emerge The proceeds from the issue will be used to upgrade IT infrastructure, enhance leadership strength, and improve brand visibility.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

freepik

Core Integra Consulting Services Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for an IPO on NSE Emerge platform, a dedicated exchange for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The proposed issue consists of a fresh issue of 35 lakh equity shares under the book-building method with allocations for Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, and Individual Investors.

As per the official release, the proceeds from the issue will be used to upgrade IT infrastructure, enhance leadership strength, and improve brand visibility. The company has been focusing on technology-led solutions through proprietary platforms and plans to continue investing in digital innovation and scalability.

Founded in 2009 by Sandesh Chitnis, Core Integra offers regulatory technology and human resources solutions with a focus on labour law compliance, payroll outsourcing and staffing services.

Its offerings include platforms such as CoreX, Core Pay, Ctrl-F, and Core PFT, along with custom-built robotic process automation solutions.

The company claims to provide services to more than 500 clients across over 30 industries and operates in more than 20 states through a network of offices in major cities (Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata) and a technology development centre in Solapur.

The Mumbai-based company sees opportunity in labour law digitalisation, wage code enforcement, and ESG-linked compliance.

It has five proprietary products under development and estimates the serviceable market for staffing, compliance outsourcing and HR-Tech at around INR 67,000 crore in FY25, projected to nearly double by FY30.

Core Integra also operates a subsidiary, Core Integra Global Services, which focuses on cloud-based SaaS platforms and next-generation automation.

In recent months, several well-known companies have also filed draft papers with SEBI for mainboard IPOs. These include PhysicsWallah, Milky Mist Dairy Foods, RSB Retail India and Sahajanand Medical Technologies.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Cookware Brand Ember Raises USD 3.2 Mn to Expand R&D, Manufacturing

The round also saw participation from Yogabar co-founder Suhasini Sampath and chef-entrepreneur Saransh Goila.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Microsoft's Return-to-Office Mandate Will Begin in a Few Months. Here's What We Know.

The return-to-office policy is expected to affect all Microsoft corporate employees in the U.S. and abroad.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

Avaana Capital Leads INR 18 Cr Funding in BacAlt Biosciences

The startup will use the new funding to boost R&D, set up pilot production, grow its workforce, and design strategies for expanding into global markets.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

How a Smart Marketing Plan Turned One Brand's Emails Into $47,000 in Revenue

Discover the step-by-step marketing plan that turned simple email campaigns into $47,000 in revenue in just three months — and how you can apply these proven strategies to grow your own business.

By Christopher Tompkins
News and Trends

SnapE Cabs Secures USD 2.5 Mn Funding Led by Inflection Point Ventures

The fresh capital will support the company's national expansion, particularly scaling operations in Delhi, leasing electric vehicles, and enhancing product offerings.

By Entrepreneur Staff