Core Integra Consulting Services Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for an IPO on NSE Emerge platform, a dedicated exchange for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The proposed issue consists of a fresh issue of 35 lakh equity shares under the book-building method with allocations for Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, and Individual Investors.

As per the official release, the proceeds from the issue will be used to upgrade IT infrastructure, enhance leadership strength, and improve brand visibility. The company has been focusing on technology-led solutions through proprietary platforms and plans to continue investing in digital innovation and scalability.

Founded in 2009 by Sandesh Chitnis, Core Integra offers regulatory technology and human resources solutions with a focus on labour law compliance, payroll outsourcing and staffing services.

Its offerings include platforms such as CoreX, Core Pay, Ctrl-F, and Core PFT, along with custom-built robotic process automation solutions.

The company claims to provide services to more than 500 clients across over 30 industries and operates in more than 20 states through a network of offices in major cities (Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata) and a technology development centre in Solapur.

The Mumbai-based company sees opportunity in labour law digitalisation, wage code enforcement, and ESG-linked compliance.

It has five proprietary products under development and estimates the serviceable market for staffing, compliance outsourcing and HR-Tech at around INR 67,000 crore in FY25, projected to nearly double by FY30.

Core Integra also operates a subsidiary, Core Integra Global Services, which focuses on cloud-based SaaS platforms and next-generation automation.

In recent months, several well-known companies have also filed draft papers with SEBI for mainboard IPOs. These include PhysicsWallah, Milky Mist Dairy Foods, RSB Retail India and Sahajanand Medical Technologies.