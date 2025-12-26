Zepto Board Clears Plan to Raise up to INR 11,000 Cr via IPO The move comes as Zepto prepares to confidentially file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on December 26.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zepto

Quick commerce company Zepto has moved closer to the public markets after its board approved a plan to raise up to INR 11,000 crore through an initial public offering. The proposed IPO will include a fresh equity issue and an offer for sale by existing shareholders, according to regulatory filings.

The move comes as Zepto prepares to confidentially file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on December 26. The company has also completed its transition into a public limited entity, a regulatory step ahead of a stock market listing.

Zepto's filings highlight a sharp expansion in operations over the past financial year, accompanied by higher losses. For the year ended March 2025, the company reported turnover, including other income, of INR 9,668.76 crore, more than double the INR 4,223.91 crore recorded in FY24. During the same period, net losses widened to INR 3,367.28 crore, compared to INR 1,214.67 crore in the previous year.

Ahead of its IPO plans, Zepto recently closed a USD 450 million funding round. Since its inception, the company has raised a total of USD 2.3 billion. The latest fundraise valued the Aadit Palicha-led firm at USD 7 billion.

If listed, Zepto would become the third quick commerce company to debut on Indian stock exchanges, after Eternal and Swiggy, which operate Blinkit and Instamart.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Editor

