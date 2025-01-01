Euler Motors
Electric Vehicle Maker Euler Motors Secures USD 20 Mn to Transform Logistics Sector
The funding supports Euler Motors' mission to electrify India's commercial vehicle sector by scaling production, advancing next-gen EV R&D, and boosting growth of the Storm EV for logistics and e-commerce.
I Am Very Confident: Saurav Kumar On Competition, Brand Awareness, and Profitability
It has come up with innovations and advanced features in the LCV that are one of a kind in this segment. However, there is a long way to go in terms of competition with other established brands, Euler's brand awareness in the country, and profitability.
