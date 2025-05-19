Euler Motors Raises INR 638 Cr in Series D Round Led by Hero MotoCorp and BII The fresh capital will be deployed to expand Euler Motors' nationwide sales and service network and accelerate the development of new electric commercial vehicle (ECV) products aimed at mass adoption.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of Euler Motors

Euler Motors, a New Delhi-based electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, has raised INR 638 crore in its Series D funding round. The round was led by Hero MotoCorp, marking its entry as a strategic investor, alongside continued participation from British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution.

The fresh capital will be deployed to expand Euler Motors' nationwide sales and service network and accelerate the development of new electric commercial vehicle (ECV) products aimed at mass adoption. The company is eyeing deeper penetration across ecommerce, retail, and logistics sectors with its innovative, India-focused EV solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Hero MotoCorp as a strategic investor in Euler Motors. This is a strong vote of confidence in India's commercial electric mobility future and in our execution capabilities. With this funding, we're poised to scale rapidly and inch closer to becoming India's No. 1 commercial EV brand," said Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of Euler Motors.

Founded in 2018, Euler Motors is building high-performance electric vehicles tailored for India's last-mile logistics needs. Its flagship HiLoad EV is touted as the most powerful electric three-wheeler in India. The company recently launched the StormEV,an ADAS-equipped light commercial four-wheeler, aimed at redefining performance and safety standards in the ECV space.

Hero MotoCorp's Executive Chairman Dr Pawan Munjal said, "This strategic investment reinforces our commitment to sustainable growth and positions us strongly in the evolving electric mobility landscape, particularly in the fast-growing three- and four-wheeler commercial space."

Euler Motors has so far raised approximately INR 1,420 crore from marquee investors, including Blume Ventures, Athera Partners, Asian Development Bank Ventures, and Piramal Alternatives India Access Fund. The Series D round signifies not just capital inflow but also strengthens strategic collaborations that will define the future of India's commercial EV ecosystem.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

VerSe Innovation to Lay Off 350 Employees Amid Strategic AI-Driven Overhaul

The company aims to become profitable by the end of the year, leveraging AI to automate manual processes and reduce costs.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneurs

Partners in Innovation

Founded in 2020 by Madhumita and Dinkar Agrawal, Oben Electric offers innovative electric motorcycles with in-house components, focusing on quality, performance, and urban mobility.

By Minakshi Sangwan
Making a Change

A One-Time Payment of $20 Gets You Access to 1,000+ Courses Forever

Curated, high-impact courses across business, tech, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store