The startup ecosystem witnessed a robust funding spree this week, with investments pouring into electric vehicles, device management, aerospace and defense, affordable housing, beauty and personal care, and mobile application security. Here's a closer look at some of the biggest deals from the past week.

Euler Motors: USD 60 Million

Investors: Hero MotoCorp

Founded in 2018 by Saurav Kumar, Delhi-based Euler Motors specialises in commercial electric vehicles, with a strong focus on three-wheeled cargo vehicles like the HiLoad EV. The company has recently expanded its portfolio to include electric four-wheelers, further strengthening its presence in the sustainable mobility space.

Servify: USD 7.8 Million

Investors: BEENEXT Capital, Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund

Mumbai-based Servify, founded in 2015 by Sreevathsa Prabhakar, is a device management platform that provides after-sales services such as device protection, product buyback, and device exchange. The company operates on a B2B2C model, collaborating with brands to offer extended warranties, repair services, and lifecycle management solutions for electronic devices.

Rangsons Aerospace: USD 36.5 Million

Investors: ValueQuest Investment Advisors

Mysuru-based Rangsons Aerospace, a subsidiary of the NR Group, was founded in 2011 by Pavan Guru Ranga. The company provides high-tech aerospace and defense solutions, including satellite communication systems, thermal management, and fluid distribution systems. With manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru, Rangsons Aerospace caters to both domestic and international defense and aviation markets.

Nivara Home Finance: USD 28.47 Million

Investors: True North, Baring PE India, Sunil Rohokale, Monik Koticha

Bengaluru-based Nivara Home Finance was founded in 2015 by C V Rao, Sunil Rohokale, and Monik Koticha to address the growing demand for affordable housing finance. The company provides loans primarily to micro-entrepreneurs and salaried individuals, offering ticket sizes ranging from INR 5 lakh to INR 7.5 lakh.

Pilgrim: USD 23 Million

Investors: Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office (NSFO), Vertex Ventures SEA, Sattva Family Office, Mirabilis Investment Trust, Vertex Growth Fund, Anicut Equity Continuum Fund

Founded in 2019 by Anurag Kedia, Mumbai-based Pilgrim is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty and personal care brand. The company offers a diverse range of vegan, cruelty-free products across skincare, haircare, and fragrances. Pilgrim sources its ingredients from global regions such as France, Korea, and the Amazon Rainforest. The brand currently operates 10 exclusive outlets in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, with plans to expand further.

Protectt.ai: USD 9.27 Million

Investors: Bessemer Venture Partners

Mumbai-based Protectt.ai was founded in 2020 by Manish Mimani and Mohanraj Selvaraj. The cybersecurity startup provides AI-powered mobile app security solutions, offering real-time threat detection, vulnerability patching, and compliance monitoring. It also helps businesses meet regulatory requirements set by RBI, SEBI, and NPCI, ensuring secure digital transactions and data protection.

Go Zero: USD 3.47 Million

Investors: DSG Consumer Partners, Saama Capital, V3 Ventures, Aman Gupta (Shark Tank India), Namita Thapar

Founded in 2022 by Kiran Shah, Mumbai-based Go Zero is a zero-sugar ice cream brand catering to health-conscious consumers. The company's products are 100% sugar-free, high in protein, and contain 50% fewer calories than traditional ice creams.

With these latest funding rounds, startups across multiple sectors are poised for growth, bringing fresh innovations to the market.