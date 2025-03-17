Nivara Home Finance Secures INR 245 Cr in Series B Round Led by True North and Baring PE India The latest funding will drive expansion, enhance technology, strengthen distribution, and develop innovative credit solutions, focusing on underserved communities in India's informal housing sector for inclusive financial growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

C V Rao, Managing Director and CEO of Nivara Home Finance\LinkedIn

Bengaluru-based Nivara Home Finance has raised INR 245 crore in its Series B funding round from True North, existing investor Baring PE India, and its promoters, Sunil Rohokale and Monik Koticha.

True North Fund VII led the round with an investment of INR 170 crore, while Baring PE India and the promoters contributed INR 50 crore and INR 25 crore, respectively.

This latest investment aims to accelerate Nivara's expansion plans, enhance its proprietary technology platform, extend its geographic footprint, and strengthen its distribution network. Additionally, the funds will be used to develop innovative credit solutions tailored to underserved communities in India's informal housing sector.

C V Rao, Managing Director and CEO of Nivara Home Finance, said, "We are extremely delighted to have True North onboard. Their expertise in financial services will strengthen our growth strategy and help us expand across more geographies and customer segments. This funding round will empower us to revolutionize affordable housing finance in India and establish Nivara as a respected industry leader."

Baring PE India, which had previously invested INR 85 crore in Nivara's Series A round in March 2024, reaffirmed its confidence in the company's growth trajectory with this follow-on investment.

Founded in 2015 by C V Rao, Sunil Rohokale, and Monik Koticha, Nivara Home Finance has distinguished itself by focusing on affordable housing solutions for micro-entrepreneurs and informal salaried workers. Unlike many industry peers, Nivara's promoters initially bootstrapped the company, infusing approximately INR 100 crore before raising institutional capital in its Series A round.

Maninder Singh, Partner at True North, stated, "We believe the Indian affordable housing sector is poised for substantial growth, and Nivara is at the forefront of this transformation. With its innovative approach and strong customer focus, Nivara is well-positioned to gain significant market share. We are excited to partner with them in their journey ahead."

Currently, Nivara operates across five states with a network of 68 branches in southern and western India. The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) stand at approximately INR 700 crore, with a consistently strong asset quality—Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) remaining below 1%.

Nivara's customer-centric approach and technology-driven lending model have enabled it to cater to home loan seekers with ticket sizes ranging from INR 5-7.5 lakh, a segment often overlooked by larger housing finance players.

With a focus on sustainable and inclusive financial growth, Nivara Home Finance is poised to scale further, leveraging its expertise and new capital to bridge the housing finance gap in India's underserved communities.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

The AI 'Black Book' for Entrepreneurs: 7 Tools to Automate and Dominate

Most entrepreneurs barely tap into AI's true power. In this video, discover seven secret AI tools that go beyond basics — boost sales, automate work, and outsmart competitors. Watch now and get a free AI Success Kit!

By Ben Angel
News and Trends

Nivara Home Finance Secures INR 245 Cr in Series B Round Led by True North and Baring PE India

The latest funding will drive expansion, enhance technology, strengthen distribution, and develop innovative credit solutions, focusing on underserved communities in India's informal housing sector for inclusive financial growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

The Bear House and SHOEGR Secure Fresh Funding to Drive Expansion

The following startups have announced their latest funding rounds, marking significant milestones in their growth journeys.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growth Strategies

Cross-Border Collaborations: How Indian Tech Companies Are Expanding Their Global Footprint

India is no longer just a back office for global tech. Its deep tech capabilities, skilled workforce, and strategic partnerships are positioning it as a major player in the global technology arena.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Women Entrepreneur®

The Shooting Starlet: Manu Bhaker, Professional Shooter and Olympic Medalist

While acknowledging the struggle athletes face in terms of societal or parental pressures, she professes how her parents, brother and coaches have 'always been pillars of strengths.'

By Paromita Gupta