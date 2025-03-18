The Series A round saw continued support from DSG Consumer Partners, Saama Capital, and V3 Ventures, with additional participation from Aman Gupta (Shark Tank India) and Namita Thapar.

Guilt-free ice cream brand Go Zero has raised INR 30 crore in its Series A funding round, with continued support from DSG Consumer Partners, Saama Capital, and V3 Ventures.

The round also saw investment from Aman Gupta (Shark Tank India) and Namita Thapar. With this funding, Go Zero has now raised a total of USD 6 million to date.

The fresh capital will be used to expand its supply chain, enhance product innovation, and drive brand growth as the company strengthens its presence in Tier I and Tier II cities via quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto.

"The demand for 'better-for-you' products is no longer niche; it's a mainstream shift," said Kiran Shah, Founder and CEO of Go Zero. "This funding will accelerate our mission to bring healthier indulgence to more households across India."

Founded in July 2022 by Kiran Shah, Go Zero is reshaping the zero-sugar, low-calorie ice cream segment. The brand's products are 100% sugar-free, with 50% fewer calories than traditional ice creams. It has seen remarkable growth, achieving 5X revenue growth in its second year and 3X in its third year.

Despite January being an off-season for ice creams, Go Zero claims to hit its highest-ever sales in January 2025, surpassing INR 5 crore in revenue.

Ash Lilani, Founder and Managing Partner at Saama Capital, said, "We believe in the rise of guilt-free indulgence in India. Kiran's deep industry expertise and ability to craft innovative flavors have positioned Go Zero as a category leader."

Investor Arjun Vaidya highlighted India's growing demand for sugar-free desserts, stating: "With nearly 280 million Indians diabetic or pre-diabetic, the need for indulgent yet healthy desserts is massive. Go Zero is reimagining classic favorites, making them guilt-free and widely accessible."

Go Zero is expanding its portfolio with new offerings like kulfi sticks and cassata, following the success of its cones and Duets. With two manufacturing units in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the brand aims to further scale operations and strengthen distribution.