Go Zero Raises INR 30 Cr in Series A to Fuel Expansion and Innovation The Series A round saw continued support from DSG Consumer Partners, Saama Capital, and V3 Ventures, with additional participation from Aman Gupta (Shark Tank India) and Namita Thapar.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kiran Shah, Founder and CEO of Go Zero

Guilt-free ice cream brand Go Zero has raised INR 30 crore in its Series A funding round, with continued support from DSG Consumer Partners, Saama Capital, and V3 Ventures.

The round also saw investment from Aman Gupta (Shark Tank India) and Namita Thapar. With this funding, Go Zero has now raised a total of USD 6 million to date.

The fresh capital will be used to expand its supply chain, enhance product innovation, and drive brand growth as the company strengthens its presence in Tier I and Tier II cities via quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto.

"The demand for 'better-for-you' products is no longer niche; it's a mainstream shift," said Kiran Shah, Founder and CEO of Go Zero. "This funding will accelerate our mission to bring healthier indulgence to more households across India."

Founded in July 2022 by Kiran Shah, Go Zero is reshaping the zero-sugar, low-calorie ice cream segment. The brand's products are 100% sugar-free, with 50% fewer calories than traditional ice creams. It has seen remarkable growth, achieving 5X revenue growth in its second year and 3X in its third year.

Despite January being an off-season for ice creams, Go Zero claims to hit its highest-ever sales in January 2025, surpassing INR 5 crore in revenue.

Ash Lilani, Founder and Managing Partner at Saama Capital, said, "We believe in the rise of guilt-free indulgence in India. Kiran's deep industry expertise and ability to craft innovative flavors have positioned Go Zero as a category leader."

Investor Arjun Vaidya highlighted India's growing demand for sugar-free desserts, stating: "With nearly 280 million Indians diabetic or pre-diabetic, the need for indulgent yet healthy desserts is massive. Go Zero is reimagining classic favorites, making them guilt-free and widely accessible."

Go Zero is expanding its portfolio with new offerings like kulfi sticks and cassata, following the success of its cones and Duets. With two manufacturing units in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the brand aims to further scale operations and strengthen distribution.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Women Entrepreneur®

The Visionary: Devita Saraf, Chairperson & CEO, Vu Group

There was a time when the narrative around women entrepreneurs focused on their struggles. However, when we decided to look for a cover face who captured sustenance over two decades, we found Devita Saraf. Women have gotten media attention that has highlighted the uphill battle to break the glass ceiling, but now is the time they prove to be long-term leaders who can sustain and grow a business over decades. Here is the Chairperson and CEO of Vu Group, who has continued to build her brand as a visionary, who thinks long term and is also a symbol of strength for her team.

By Punita Sabharwal
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Chai Kings Secures Series A Funding from AVT, Eyes Nationwide Growth

The fresh funding will be used to expand, enhance its supply chain, improve customer engagement, boost operational efficiency, and innovate its offerings to meet evolving tea preferences in India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Why Is 2025 a Bright Year For MediaTek?

With an aim to solidify its presence in the India market, MediaTek has a plan of action for 2025

By Shrabona Ghosh
Business News

'No One Is Paying What They Used to': Job Hopping Isn't As Lucrative As It Used to Be, According to New Data

The data shows that switching jobs yields only slightly more salary growth than staying put.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

'Boring' Businesses Are Making Millionaires — and You Can Borrow Their Strategies For Success

The silent growth strategy reveals how understated, steady businesses are quietly creating wealth for entrepreneurs in 2025.

By Murali Nethi