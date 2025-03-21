The Mumbai-based brand plans to utilise the fresh capital to expand its business, enhance technology, repay existing debt, and explore acquisition opportunities.

Mumbai-based post-sales service platform Servify, operated by Service Lee Technologies, has secured INR 66.27 crore (approximately USD 7.8 million) in its ongoing Series D funding round. The investment was led by BEENEXT Capital, with participation from Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund.

According to regulatory filings, Servify's board approved the issuance of 2,27,170 Series D3 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) at INR 2,917 each. BEENEXT Capital, through its BEE Accelerate Fund2, invested INR 48.27 crore, while Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund contributed the remaining amount.

With this latest funding, Servify's valuation now stands at INR 5,660 crore. The company plans to utilise the fresh capital to expand its business, enhance technology, repay existing debt, and explore acquisition opportunities.

Founded in 2015, Servify offers after-sales service solutions for mobile phones, personal gadgets, electronics, and home appliances. Its platform enables consumers to register electronic devices, store invoices, and access brand-authorised service during and beyond the warranty period. The company collaborates with OEMs and service providers to streamline warranty management and repairs.

Servify has raised over USD 135 million to date, including a USD 65 million Series D round led by Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund. The Series D3 CCPS issued in this round will automatically convert into equity shares upon a public listing or at the end of the investment period, with a nominal annual dividend of 0.01% and specific rights in case of a company sale or liquidation.

The funding approval was finalised on February 28, 2025, and officially confirmed during a special shareholders meeting on March 17, 2025.

With this infusion, Servify aims to solidify its leadership in the after-sales service market while expanding its global footprint.