Rangsons Aerospace Secures INR 300 Cr to Drive Expansion and Innovation The fresh funds will be used to produce products and solutions for the commercial and military aviation markets globally, and drive growth into new business areas through strategic acquisitions.

Rangsons Aerospace, a Mysuru-based product technology firm specialising in aerospace, defense, and homeland security, has raised INR 300 crore (USD 36.5 million) in a funding round led by ValueQuest Investment Advisors.

The deal, facilitated by Anand Rathi Advisors, will fuel the company's expansion and strategic acquisitions to enhance its global presence.

The company, a unit of NR Group, operates three facilities in Bangalore and Mysore, offering products such as satellite communication systems, airborne thermal management, and fluid distribution solutions.

It serves major global players like Boeing, GE, and Honeywell, while also supplying critical systems to ISRO, HAL, and the Indian Navy.

Pavan Ranga, Managing Director, Rangsons Aerospace, said, "We are excited about this fundraise from ValueQuest. It will help accelerate our expansion plans and enhance our ability to serve the growing demands of the aerospace and defense sectors." He added that Rangsons aims to capture a significant share of India's INR 20,000 crore fluid-conveyance system market while advancing world-class aerospace solutions.

Ravi Dharamshi, Founder and CIO, ValueQuest, highlighted the strategic importance of the investment. "Tristar is specifically designed to capitalise on the long-term growth potential in sectors like defense, aerospace, and precision engineering."

This marks Anand Rathi Investment Banking's fourth aerospace sector transaction and its second deal with ValueQuest, reinforcing the growing investment momentum in India's defense and aerospace industry.
