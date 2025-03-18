Protectt.ai Secures INR 76 Cr in Series A Led by Bessemer to Boost Mobile Security Innovation The fresh capital will be deployed to drive product innovation, enhance customer experience, and expand its global presence in key markets such as the United States, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Protectt.ai, a cybersecurity firm specialising in mobile application security, has secured INR 76 crore in its Series A funding round, led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

The company plans to utilise the fresh capital to drive product innovation, enhance customer experience, and expand its global presence in key markets such as the United States, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

The funding will primarily be allocated to developing AI-driven security solutions and strengthening Protectt.ai's research capabilities in mobile threat intelligence. "Cybersecurity is an ever-evolving field," said Protectt.ai CEO and Co-founder, Mimani. "With new operating systems, devices, and malware constantly emerging, continuous innovation is crucial to staying ahead of threats."

To support its global expansion, Protectt.ai is establishing offices in the US and the UAE while keeping India as its core innovation hub. Additionally, the company is investing in cybersecurity talent, addressing the growing demand for specialised security expertise in India and beyond.

Protectt.ai currently protects over 300 million smartphones, securing more than 2 billion mobile app sessions every month. Its security solutions are integrated into critical sectors, including banking, insurance, fintech, stock exchanges, and government services. These solutions prevent over 200 million cyber threats monthly, safeguarding mobile applications against malware, identity fraud, and phishing attacks.

"Our security operates at the endpoint—on consumer devices—providing real-time protection for mobile banking apps, government services, and business applications," Mimani explained. The company's mobile security platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse metadata from millions of devices, predict cyber threats, and prevent attacks before they occur.

Beyond security, Protectt.ai also serves as a compliance hub, ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements from authorities such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

With this funding round, Protectt.ai aims to further its mission of creating a secure digital ecosystem, positioning itself as a global leader in mobile security solutions.
