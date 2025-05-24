Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India's startup ecosystem continues to boom, with innovative ventures across mobility, cybersecurity, entertainment, climate tech, biotech, and fintech securing impressive funding rounds this week. Each of these companies is tackling a unique global challenge with bold solutions and visionary leadership. Here's a look at the standout startups that raised significant capital between May 17 and May 23.

Euler Motors

Founded by Saurav Kumar in 2018, Euler Motors is an automotive OEM headquartered in New Delhi. The company focuses on electric commercial vehicles, primarily three- and four-wheelers. Its flagship product, the HiLoad EV, is touted as the most powerful electric three-wheeler in India. The recent launch of the StormEV, a four-wheeled light commercial vehicle equipped with ADAS, shows Euler's push towards advanced, eco-friendly mobility solutions.

Funding Amount: USD 77 Million

Investors: Hero MotoCorp, British International Investment (BII)

CloudSEK

Launched in 2015 by cybersecurity expert Rahul Sasi, Bengaluru-based CloudSEK provides AI-powered threat intelligence tools. Its platform helps enterprises identify and mitigate cyber threats before they escalate, offering real-time risk intelligence. With a growing demand for cybersecurity solutions, CloudSEK's predictive tools are vital for digital security.

Funding Amount: USD 19 Million

Investors: MassMutual Ventures, Inflexor Ventures, Prana Ventures, Tenacity Ventures, and others

Mythik

Mythik, a Mumbai-based entertainment-tech company, was founded in 2025 by Jason Kothari. Positioned as the "Disney from the East," Mythik aims to modernise and globalise Eastern mythology, folktales, and historical stories. Leveraging immersive technology, the company targets a global audience of over 3.5 billion people with rich cultural content.

Funding Amount: USD 15 Million

Investors: Sakal Media Group, BITKRAFT, Shah Rukh Khan's family office, and others including notable individuals like Jaynti Kanani and Saif Saeed Ghobash

Alt Carbon

Founded in 2023 by Shrey Agarwal and Sparsh Agarwal, Alt Carbon is a Bengaluru-based climate tech company. It uses Enhanced Rock Weathering (ERW)—spreading basalt rock dust on farmlands—to capture CO₂ and improve soil health. This scalable solution not only addresses climate change but also boosts crop yields, offering environmental and agricultural benefits.

Funding Amount: USD 12 Million

Investors: Lachy Groom, Shastra VC, Tanmay Bhat, Nakuul Mehta, and others

Biostate AI

Founded by David Zhang and Ashwin Gopinath, both former professors from Rice and MIT respectively, Biostate AI is bringing generative AI to molecular medicine. The US-based startup has developed affordable, high-throughput RNA sequencing technologies (like BIRT and PERD) to fuel an AI platform capable of decoding human diseases.

Funding Amount: USD 12 Million

Investors: Accel, Gaingels, InfoEdge Ventures, Dario Amodei, Emily Leproust, and more

Data Sutram

Established in 2018 by Rajit Bhattacharya, Ankit Das, and Aisik Paul, Data Sutram is a Mumbai-based AI startup focused on fraud detection and risk analysis for financial institutions. Their proprietary Trust Score scans digital footprints to identify fraud, synthetic identities, and collusion, helping clients manage compliance and mitigate risk.

Funding Amount: USD 9 Million

Investors: B Capital, Lightspeed

These startups showcase the depth and dynamism of the Indian and global tech ecosystem, with each venture addressing pressing issues—from sustainable mobility and climate change to storytelling and molecular diagnostics. Their successful funding rounds not only validate their innovative approaches but also set the stage for impactful growth in their respective industries.