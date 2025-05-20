The company aims to use the fresh capital to further develop its AI models and platform integrations, particularly those that help identify Initial Attack Vectors (IAVs)—subtle early signs of cyber incidents such as leaked credentials or exposed APIs.

Cybersecurity firm CloudSEK has raised USD 19 million across its Series A2 and B1 funding rounds to bolster its AI-powered threat prediction platform and expand its global footprint.

The round drew participation from a mix of Indian and US investors, including MassMutual Ventures, Inflexor Ventures, Prana Ventures, Tenacity Ventures, and strategic investor Commvault. Existing investors like the Meeran Family (founders of Eastern Group), StartupXSeed, Neon Fund, and Exfinity Ventures also doubled down on their commitment.

Founded in 2015 by cybersecurity researcher Rahul Sasi, CloudSEK provides AI-based threat intelligence tools that detect cyber threats before they escalate. The platform is used by over 250 enterprises across sectors such as banking, healthcare, government, and technology.

"We built CloudSEK to predict initial attack vectors and stop threats before they make headlines—our goal has always been to prevent incidents before they escalate," said Rahul Sasi, Co-founder and CEO of CloudSEK.

"Unlike conventional threat intelligence, which often focuses on indicators of compromise after an attack, our platform identifies early warning signs—such as leaked credentials, exposed APIs, or compromised vendors—weeks before an incident occurs. That's what we call predictive, not forensic, intelligence."

CloudSEK's platform has gained significant international traction. "Today, over 60% of our new revenue comes from international markets, with the US emerging as our fastest-growing region. We've achieved this scale while remaining cash flow positive," Sasi noted.

Following this round, CloudSEK has raised USD 26 million to date and plans a Series B2 extension to onboard new investors and enable partial exits for early backers.