Biostate AI has raised USD 12 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel, with participation from Gaingels, Mana Ventures, InfoEdge Ventures, and returning investors Matter Venture Partners, Vision Plus Capital, and Catapult Ventures. Angel investors such as Dario Amodei (CEO, Anthropic), Emily Leproust (CEO, Twist Bioscience), and Mike Schnall-Levin (CTO, 10x Genomics) also backed the company.

The funds will be deployed to scale Biostate's AI-powered RNA sequencing (RNAseq) platform and to accelerate its vision of affordable, integrated precision medicine. The company plans to deepen its dataset, expand collaborations in oncology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular research, and improve its predictive models for early disease detection and treatment response.

Founded by serial entrepreneurs and former professors David Zhang (Rice University) and Ashwin Gopinath (MIT), Biostate AI was launched to tackle the limitations of conventional RNAseq and bring generative AI to molecular medicine. The company is pioneering a Netflix-style self-sustaining model—using its low-cost, high-throughput RNAseq platform to feed an ever-expanding AI dataset that can decode human disease.

"Just as ChatGPT transformed language understanding by learning from trillions of words, we're learning the molecular language of human disease from billions of RNA expressions from millions of samples," said Ashwin Gopinath, Co-founder and CTO.

Biostate AI's core technologies include patented methods like BIRT and PERD, enabling high-quality RNAseq from both fresh and archival tissues at a fraction of the traditional cost. The company's unified workflow standardises sample processing, reducing batch effects and making its datasets uniquely suited for AI training. Its proprietary tools, including the manuscript generator Quantaquill, simplify the path from sample to publishable insights.

CEO David Zhang explained, "Rather than solve diagnostics and therapeutics as siloed problems, we believe modern AI can understand and help cure every disease. Biostate takes the biggest leap yet by making the whole transcriptome affordable."

With over 10,000 samples processed across 150+ partners and agreements to handle hundreds of thousands more annually, Biostate AI is rapidly building the world's largest RNAseq dataset.

Accel's Shekhar Kirani summed it up: "Biostate is decoding the molecular signals that govern human health. They are laying the groundwork for a new era of diagnostics and therapeutics."