The Mumbai-based startup will use the funds to expand its AI-driven fraud detection platform across new sectors and enter international markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mumbai-based B2B SaaS startup Data Sutram has raised USD 9 million in a Series A funding round co-led by B Capital and Lightspeed.

The funds will be deployed to expand the company's fraud detection and risk intelligence platform into sectors such as cryptocurrency, real-time payments, gaming, e-commerce, and insurance, while also strengthening AI capabilities and enabling international expansion into the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

The round marks a significant milestone in Data Sutram's growth journey. The company had previously raised USD 3 million in September 2023, led by Singularity Growth Fund, and USD 2.07 million in February 2022 from Varanium Capital and Yatra Angel Network.

Founded in 2018 by Rajit Bhattacharya, Ankit Das, and Aisik Paul, Data Sutram offers a RegTech-focused AI platform that helps financial institutions combat fraud, improve customer onboarding, and reduce risk across the lifecycle of lending, payments, and insurance.

Its proprietary Trust Score analyses millions of digital footprints to detect synthetic identities, identity theft, and collusion, offering a 360-degree customer risk profile. The platform has already processed over 110 million individual identities, aiding leading banks, NBFCs, and fintechs in India in reducing NPAs and improving approval rates.

"With this investment, we're entering the next phase of our mission to build a financial ecosystem based on trust," said Rajit Bhattacharya, Co-founder and CEO of Data Sutram. "Our goal is to ensure every transaction is secure. We believe our Trust Score will eventually underwrite every transaction. This funding enables us to enhance our product, expand globally, and serve more businesses seeking AI-driven risk intelligence."

Karan Mohla, General Partner at B Capital, commented, "We view Data Sutram as a category-defining RegTech leader in India. Their ability to combine real-time analytics with external intelligence is reshaping fraud prevention and compliance."

Hemant Mohapatra, Partner at Lightspeed, added, "In a digitised financial landscape, the need for intelligent, scalable fraud prevention is critical. Data Sutram's sector adaptability and compliance-first approach make them a strong partner for global financial services."

With a growing demand for secure and intelligent fraud mitigation tools, Data Sutram is poised to redefine how institutions safeguard trust in digital transactions—both in India and beyond.