EV news
Mobility for Bharat
Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO of Kinetic Green believes two and three wheelers (EV) will account for 60–70% and India will lead the world in these segments
The Luxury EV Innovator
We continue to redefine the top-end luxury BEV segment with an unparalleled blend of technology and luxury appointments, says Santosh Iyer, Md & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India
Tesla's India Play: The EV Juggernaut Eyes Its Final Frontier
The OG of EV: Elon Musk, Co-founder & CEO, Tesla
Infrastructure and Tax: Speed Bumps on the Road to EV Adoption
While metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore have long been the face of India's mobility shift, it's the Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns that are turning heads now
PMI Electro Mobility Raises INR 250 Crore to Expand EV Manufacturing
With this latest funding, PMI Electro Mobility aims to further develop its manufacturing capabilities, advance EV technology, and strengthen its presence in India's rapidly evolving electric vehicle market