With strong local manufactur ing, a growing charging infra structure, and an unrelenting focus on premium experi ence, Mercedes-Benz India under Santosh Iyer is not just keeping pace with global EV trends — it's setting the benchmark for luxury electrification in one of the world's most dynamic markets. According to Iyer, the company's early and consistent focus on top-end luxury battery electric vehicles (BEVs) has helped accelerate segment adop tion.

"We continue to redefine the top-end luxury BEV segment with an unparalleled blend of technology and luxury appointments," he explains. The result? A 73% year-to-date growth in BEV sales as of May 2025 — significantly outpacing the 66% growth in the overall luxury BEV segment. The demand is being fueled by vehicles like the EQS range, the EQS Maybach SUV, and the G580 with EQ Technology — all of which exemplify opulence, performance, and electric engineering. "EV adoption is a long journey," says Iyer. "We must take our customers and partners along in this transition." From home to dealership to road trips, the company ensures 24x7 charging support across more than 50 DC fast chargers (60–180 kW) installed countrywide. Interestingly, the Indian luxury EV landscape is evolving in a distinct way.

"In India, BEV adoption is largely driven by strong demand for top-end BEVs, which is unique and underlines our custom ers' preferences," notes Iyer. This aligns seamlessly with the brand's global 'Ambition 2039' mission — aiming for a carbon-neutral and digitally connected future. Moreover, Mercedes-Benz is the only luxury car maker currently producing two world-class BEVs in India — the EQS 580 4MATIC sedan and the EQS 450 SUV, reinforcing its local commitment without compromising on product substance or quality.

Meeting the expectations of Indian luxury consumers means prioritizing range, performance, and charging convenience. Iyer proudly recalls the Made-in-India EQS 580 that set a Guinness World Record in 2024, traveling 949 km from Bengaluru to Mumbai on a single charge — a tangible testa ment to its engineering prowess.

"Using a luxury BEV is embracing future tech nology," he reflects. "The learning curve is steep, but rewarding." Despite its remarkable progress, Iyer acknowl edges the barriers to rapid EV adoption: high up front costs, inconsistent state policies on road tax, patchy fast-charging networks, and lack of a unified digital payment interface. "These factors continue to deter luxury BEV customers from switching faster," he notes.

Yet, each year sees measurable improvements. The fact that BEVs already account for 8% of Mercedes-Benz India's overall sales, with rising momentum in 2025, signals a tipping point ahead. EVs aren't just about batteries — they're about brains. Iyer emphasizes the cultural transfor mation needed to steer a traditional auto OEM into a future-ready tech-driven entity. "Agility, flatter hierarchies, and faster market adaptability are essential," he asserts.

"With shorter product cycles and rapidly evolving technology, in novation and software integration will become key differentiators." Looking ahead, Iyer is pragmatic but optimistic. While market transformation will dictate the pace, the Mercedes-Benz BEV portfolio is expected to grow steadily in volume and desirability.