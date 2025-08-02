In five years, we see Statiq as the leading EV charging platform not just in India, but potentially in emerging international markets, says Akshit Bansal, Statiq

When Akshit Bansal co founded Statiq in 2019, electric vehicles (EVs) in India were still viewed as a novelty, hindered by limited range, uncertain infrastructure, and scepticism from both investors and consumers. Today, as EV sales grow exponentially and policy pushes be come firmer, Bansal's startup is at the centre of a national mobility trans formation with over 8,000 chargers deployed over 70 Indian cities. "Sustainable mobility isn't a luxury, it's a necessity," Bansal says, reflect ing on the early motivation behind launching Statiq. "We saw a glaring gap in India's EV ecosystem, especial ly around reliable charging infrastruc ture. Our mission from day one was to make clean mobility practical and accessible for everyone." But for this transition to be viable, charging infrastructure must scale with it.

This is where Statiq plays a critical role. "What truly motivated us was wit nessing how the lack of dependable charging options was holding back the EV revolution," Bansal explains. "We knew we had to build not just chargers but trust, convenience, and accessibil ity into the experience." While other companies focus on hardware deployment alone, Statiq distinguishes itself through its propri etary technology platform that powers the entire user journey from discover ing a charger and checking availability, to seamless payments and real-time support.

"We go far beyond simply install ing EV chargers. We're building an intelligent, interoperable, and scalable ecosystem," Bansal notes. "Our plat form leverages IoT, machine learning, and predictive analytics to ensure maximum uptime and a hassle-free experience for users and fleet opera tors alike." With an easy-to-use mobile app, Statiq users can locate compat ible chargers, reserve slots, and pay digitally within seconds.

On the backend, the system optimises energy distribution, flags maintenance needs, and enables dynamic load balancing. According to Bansal, one of the big gest hurdles to EV adoption remains public perception. "People still think EVs don't have enough range, or that charging is unreliable," he says. "But that's simply not true anymore."

With over 8,000 chargers already on the ground and plans to add an other 20,000 by 2026, Statiq is setting ambitious benchmarks."In five years, we see Statiq as the leading EV charging platform not just in India, but potentially in emerging international markets," Bansal says. "We're not just powering vehicles—we're powering a national shift toward cleaner cities and smarter infrastructure."