Built to Move In the West, e-bikes outsell scooters and motorcycles, we're trying to create that same mindset here, says Kunal Gupta, co-founder, Emotorad

By Shivani Tiwari

Kunal Gupta, Co-Founder, Emotorad

In 2020, when the world was slowing down, a new-age electric mobility brand from Pune quietly picked up speed. What began as a pivot during the pandemic, selling high-end e-bikes locally after a shipment for the UK got stuck, has now grown into one of India's fastest-scaling E-Bike startups. Emotorad, co-founded by Kunal Gupta, Rajib Gangopadhyay, Aditya Oza, and Sumedh Batteward.

Today commands a 70 per cent share of India's electric bicycle market and exports to 18 countries across the globe. Before Emotorad, Gupta had already built and exited his first startup, MyRide, a bike rental company for college students. That venture led him to co-found and run operations at OnBike, a Zoomcar-style service for two-wheelers that scaled to over 14,000 vehicles across 11 cities. "We learned a lot about how tier 3 and tier 4 Indians were migrating to cities and earning livelihoods through mobility platforms," he recalls.

At the core of Emotorad's success lies its commitment to in house innovation. The company designs and manufactures key components of its EV powertrains including batteries, motors, char gers, displays, and the software that makes them work together. "We've filed over 11 patents across our powertrain technologies. The systems we've built are 18–20 per cent more efficient than the market average," Gupta says.

This vertical integration, Gupta believes, is what makes their products stand apart. "It's not just about one better battery or frame. It's the entire mechanical design, ergonomics, and software that make our bikes superior," he says. Products like the Doodle have be come category-defining, drawing attention both domestically and overseas. While electric cars and scoot ers often grab headlines, e-bikes remain an underappreciated part of the EV narrative in India. Gupta says one major hurdle is the public misconception that e-bikes are "cheating" fitness.

"In fact, our data shows that e-bike users travel 3 to 4 times more than regular cyclists. That's more exercise, not less. Plus, you can track calories and make your ride part of a healthy routine," he points out. Despite 2.5 lakh units sold, many Indian consumers still don't know that high-quality e-bikes are made and used right here.

"In the West, e-bikes outsell scooters and motorcycles. We're trying to create that same mindset here," says Gupta. Today, EM exports to 18 countries including the US, UK, Australia, Japan, and UAE. Gupta believes this is just the beginning. Gupta says the company may raise capital again in the next 12–18 months.
Shivani Tiwari

Junior Writer

Shivani is a tech writer covering the dynamic world of startups, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. With a sharp eye for innovation and a passion for storytelling, she brings insightful coverage and in-depth features that spotlight the people and ideas shaping the future. 

