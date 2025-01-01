Farmley

L Catterton's India Fund Marks First Close at USD 200 Mn

The fund plans to invest in 7 to 9 companies, with average deal sizes ranging from USD 25 million to USD 150 million.

IFC Proposes USD 30 Mn Investment in L Catterton's USD 600 Mn India-Focused Fund

The private equity fund is targeting USD 600 million in total commitments to support mid-market companies in India's consumer sector.

Dealmakers' Digest: This Week's Top Startup Investments

Key funding updates from thriving consumer and tech-driven startups

Going Nuts

"Our mantra has always been to discover what resonates with consumers and scale it across channels, aligning with evolving market dynamics," said Akash Sharma, co-founder, Farmley