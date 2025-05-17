Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

India's startup ecosystem witnessed a fresh round of funding momentum this week, with companies across sectors such as health food, AI, retail, hygiene, and food tech securing significant capital. From legacy brands expanding their footprint to emerging ventures breaking new ground with tech-led innovations, the funding activity underscores investor confidence in scalable, consumer-focused, and tech-enabled business models. Here's a roundup of the top startup funding deals from May 10 to May 16.

Farmley

Farmley, founded in 2017 by Akash Sharma and Abhishek Agarwal, is a Noida-based health food brand that champions clean snacking. With a farm-to-shelf model, Farmley sources ingredients directly from farmers, offering roasted nuts, trail mixes, and makhana-based snacks. The company positions itself as a healthier alternative in the snacking space, targeting the growing health-conscious urban consumer base.

Funding Amount: USD 40 Million

Investors: L Catterton, DSG Consumer Partners

Nobel Hygiene

Mumbai-based Nobel Hygiene, founded in 2000 by Kamal Kumar Johari, is a market leader in disposable hygiene products. The company's products include adult diapers (Friends), baby diapers (Teddyy), and feminine hygiene items (RIO Pads). Nobel operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Nasik and Baroda and has become a trusted name in the Indian personal care market.

Funding Amount: USD 20 Million

Investors: Neo Asset Management

Complement 1

Founded in 2024 by Karan Bajaj, Complement 1 provides tech-powered, personalised lifestyle interventions for cancer patients and at-risk individuals. Through its unique "CoActive Coaches," the platform delivers real-time, one-on-one guidance on nutrition, physical activity, and stress management. The startup blends empathy with evidence-based care, representing a new frontier in preventive and supportive healthcare.

Funding Amount: USD 16 Million

Investors: Owl Ventures, Blume Ventures

Celebal Technologies

Celebal Technologies, founded in 2016 by Anirudh Kala and Anupam Gupta, specialises in cloud, AI, and data engineering solutions for large enterprises. The Jaipur-based firm is known for deploying high-impact use cases such as Customer 360, logistics analytics, and supply chain optimisation. With global clients and a strong delivery track record, Celebal is poised to scale its enterprise tech offerings even further.

Funding Amount: USD 15 Million

Investors: InCred Growth Partners Fund I, Norwest Capital

1-India Family Mart

Founded in 2012 by Jay Prakash Shukla and Ravinder Singh under Nysaa Retail, 1-India Family Mart brings affordable fashion and lifestyle products to tier III and IV cities. Operating mid-sized stores, the brand has filled a crucial gap in underserved markets.

Funding Amount: USD 12 Million

Investors: Gulf Islamic Investments, Foundation Private Equity, Carpediem Capital Partners, Capri Global Holdings, JP Shukla

Hocco

Launched in 2023 by the Chona family, Hocco is an Ahmedabad-based ice cream brand drawing on the family's deep F&B heritage. Led by Ankit Chona, the company offers indulgent frozen desserts and aims to scale into a full-fledged food and beverage brand. Backed by strong lineage and brand nostalgia, Hocco is carving a premium niche in India's fast-growing dessert market.

Funding Amount: USD 10 Million

Investors: Chona Family Office, Sauce VC

Biryani Blues

Hyderabad-headquartered Biryani Blues was founded in 2013 by Raymond and Aparna Andrews. The QSR chain offers authentic Hyderabadi biryani and other regional favorites across its expanding store network. With a strong delivery presence and loyal customer base, the brand is leveraging the growing appetite for regional cuisine to scale across metro and non-metro markets.

Funding Amount: USD 5 Million

Investors: Yugadi Capital