Enterprise AI solutions provider Celebal Technologies has raised $15 million in Series B funding from InCred Growth Partners Fund I and Norwest Capital, the company announced in a press release. The new capital will support the Jaipur-based firm's expansion into key international markets including North America and Europe, while also advancing its AI-driven offerings across sectors such as energy, manufacturing, retail, life sciences, and financial services.

Co-founder Anupam Gupta called the investment a significant milestone for the company's growth ambitions. "We welcome InCred's PE Fund to join the journey. This investment reflects the strong fundamentals of Celebal and our commitment to delivering impactful outcomes for our clients," he said. Gupta noted the increasing strategic value of data for global enterprises and emphasized Celebal's mission to help organizations "harness its full potential at scale."

Founded in 2016 by Anirudh Kala and Anupam Gupta, Celebal Technologies has carved a niche in delivering cloud and AI solutions that help large enterprises modernize legacy systems. The company specializes in data science, data engineering, process automation, and low-code platforms, and is known for deploying business-critical use cases such as Customer 360, supply chain optimization, logistics analytics, and financial intelligence.

Since its previous funding round in September 2022, Celebal has more than doubled its revenue, expanded its workforce, and grown its presence in international markets, according to the company. The latest fundraise marks a continuation of that momentum, as it looks to scale its delivery capabilities and deepen its innovation in AI.

Vivek Singla, Managing Partner and CIO – Private Equity at InCred's PE Fund, underscored the strategic importance of Celebal's offerings. "Celebal operates at the nexus of Data, Analytics and AI—three of the most transformative forces in technology today. Their deep domain knowledge and engineering talent make them a compelling partner. We look forward to supporting their continued success," he said.

The transaction was advised exclusively by Avendus Capital, which has previously worked with Celebal on strategic funding efforts.