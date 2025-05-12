The fresh capital will bolster Farmley's expansion in the dried fruits and nuts segment, a sector projected to grow at an annual rate of 14 per cent and surpass $8.5 billion by 2031

An Indian healthy snacking brand, Farmley, has secured $40 million in a Series C funding round led by global consumer-focused investment firm L Catterton, according to a press release issued by the company. Existing investor DSG Consumer Partners also participated in the round.

The fresh capital will bolster Farmley's expansion in the dried fruits and nuts segment, a sector projected to grow at an annual rate of 14 per cent and surpass $8.5 billion by 2031. The segment is benefiting from a broad shift in consumer preferences, as Indians increasingly substitute traditional snacks with healthier, functional options that serve multiple purposes (post-workout nourishment to meal replacements).

Farmley's rise in this space has been swift. With multiple product lines, the brand has carved out a strong position in a category that values both taste and nutrition. Its omnichannel strategy and focus on quality have allowed it to scale rapidly, earning a reputation for delivering indulgent yet guilt-free snacks. Farmley has posted a 55 per cent annual growth in revenue over the last two years, reaching around INR 370 crore in FY25.

In a joint statement, Farmley co-founders Akash Sharma and Abhishek Agarwal said, "We are committed to reimagining snacking for the modern Indian consumer, transforming what was once considered mere convenience food into a wholesome delightful experience. We are thrilled to partner with L Catterton as its differentiated combination of global and local insights into our industry, as well as proven operating capabilities will be instrumental as we continue revolutionizing the healthy snacking landscape in India."

The founders also outlined their growth roadmap, which includes deeper penetration into regional markets and new product development using advanced food technologies. A key pillar of Farmley's model is its farm-to-palm supply chain, which supports farmer empowerment and sustainability while ensuring high product quality.

L Catterton, which has invested in several major food brands globally, including Kettle Foods, Ferrara Candy Company, and NotCo, sees strong alignment with Farmley's approach. "Farmley has been able to astutely capitalise on long-term consumer trends with its better-for-you positioning and high-quality products which resonate with customers," said Anjana Sasidharan, partner and head of India at L Catterton.