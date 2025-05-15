Nobel Hygiene Raises INR 170 Cr from Neo Asset Management to Fuel Expansion The fresh round — a mix of primary and secondary capital infusion — will bolster Nobel Hygiene's efforts to expand market penetration, especially in the adult diaper category, and gear up for its upcoming IPO.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kamal Johari, Managing Director and Promoter at Nobel Hygiene

Mumbai-based disposable hygiene products manufacturer, Nobel Hygiene, has raised approximately INR 170 crore (USD 20 million) in funding from Neo Asset Management, the investment arm of Neo Group.

The fresh round — a mix of primary and secondary capital infusion — will bolster Nobel Hygiene's efforts to expand market penetration, especially in the adult diaper category, and gear up for its upcoming IPO.

The funds will be strategically deployed to deepen distribution, invest in flagship brands such as Friends adult diapers and Teddyy baby diapers, and enhance consumer outreach across urban and rural markets. The company also aims to leverage this capital to strengthen its leadership team and accelerate brand visibility, building on earlier investments from Quadria Capital and Sixth Sense Ventures.

Kamal Johari, Managing Director and Promoter at Nobel Hygiene, said, "This investment by Neo Group is not just a capital infusion; it's a reinforcement of our commitment to lead and grow the adult diaper category in India. With this support, we are ready to amplify our consumer outreach, reinforce our distribution channels, and further solidify the leadership of our core brands."

Founded in 2000 by Kamal Kumar Johari, Nobel Hygiene is a manufacturer of disposable hygiene products, operating out of Mumbai. Its product portfolio includes adult diapers, baby diapers, and sanitary pads under well-known brands like Friends, Teddyy, and RIO Pads. The company has two advanced manufacturing units in Nasik and Baroda, a PAN-India network of over 1,000 dealers and distributors, and exports to more than 20 countries.

Nobel Hygiene has been a category pioneer, credited with breaking social taboos around incontinence and driving awareness around dignity and hygiene for all age groups. Its flagship brand, Friends, holds a market leadership position in the adult diaper segment.

With this investment, Neo becomes the third institutional investor in Nobel Hygiene, joining Quadria and Sixth Sense. The deal also marks the return of Nitin Agarwal, Neo's Private Equity Head and a former board member of Nobel Hygiene, to the company's cap-table.

Hemant Daga, CEO of Neo Asset Management, added, "We are delighted to partner with Nobel Hygiene — a market leader in the adult diaper segment and a prominent homegrown brand in India's rapidly expanding personal hygiene sector."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

What 18,000 American Small Businesses Can Teach You About Success

Stay curious, stay committed and keep showing up — your success story is still unfolding.

By Jim Sperduto
Growing a Business

How to Build a Business That Serves Your Life, Not the Other Way Around

Ready to reclaim your time and freedom?

By Nicholas Leighton
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Kriscore Capital Announces First Close of INR 100 Cr Debut Fund

The fund plans to back 16–18 tech-driven startups at pre-seed and seed stages, focusing on exceptional founders innovating across India's digital consumer boom, China+1, GenAI, global exports, and Net Zero 2070 themes.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu