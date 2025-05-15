The newly raised capital will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, enter new markets across India, and strengthen Hocco's supply chain and distribution networks.

Premium ice cream brand Hocco has raised USD 10 million in its Series B funding round, co-led by the Chona Family Office and Sauce VC.

The funding is part of a larger USD 20 million round and follows its USD 12 million Series A raise last year from the same investors, valuing the Ahmedabad-based brand at INR 600 crore (USD 70 million).

The newly raised capital will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, enter new markets across India, and strengthen Hocco's supply chain and distribution networks. It will also support product innovation, including new flavour profiles, and amplify brand marketing to reach a wider consumer base.

"This fundraise is not just about expanding capacity—it's about believing in the power of a homegrown brand to stand tall among the world's best," said Ankit Chona, Promoter of Hocco Ice Creams. "At Hocco, we've poured our hearts into every scoop, and this fresh capital gives us the strength to dream bigger, reach farther, and serve many more with the joy of truly great ice cream."

Hocco was founded by the Chona family, who previously built the iconic Havmor brand. In less than two years, Hocco claims to have emerged as one of India's fastest-growing premium ice cream brands, capturing the imagination of younger, quality-conscious consumers. The company combines regional inspirations with global flavour fusions, offering a range of indulgent products that marry creativity with craftsmanship.

Manu Chandra, Founder of Sauce VC, said, "Hocco's unparalleled scale-up journey reflects the deep expertise and goodwill the Chona family enjoys in the ice cream space. As India sees rising disposable incomes and access through quick commerce, we're privileged to partner with this world-class team."

With this fundraise, Hocco is set to become a next-generation dairy and dessert powerhouse, honouring its legacy while redefining the ice cream experience for modern India.