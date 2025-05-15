The seed round was led by Owl Ventures and Blume Ventures, marking a strong vote of confidence in Complement 1's mission to personalise cancer care through lifestyle medicine.

Karan Bajaj, co-founder of WhiteHat Jr, has launched his latest venture, Complement 1, a healthtech startup focused on integrating personalised lifestyle medicine into cancer care. Emerging from stealth, the startup has secured USD 16 million in seed funding led by Owl Ventures and Blume Ventures.

Complement 1 has introduced what it calls the first tech-enabled, clinically validated lifestyle modification platform tailored for cancer patients and high-risk individuals. The platform delivers personalised, daily guidance through one-on-one support from "CoActive Coaches," focusing on evidence-based interventions such as nutrition, physical activity, and stress management.

"Lifestyle change is one of the most powerful yet underused tools in cancer care," said Karan Bajaj, CEO and Co-founder of Complement 1.

"Every oncologist will tell you patients need more support incorporating clinically recommended physical activity, nutrition, and mind-body practices. We've cracked the code on daily engagement with personalised, compassionate coaching—helping patients make meaningful, lasting improvements during and beyond treatment."

The platform leverages data from multiple meta-analyses demonstrating the impact of behavioural interventions on cancer outcomes. According to Complement 1, its clinical trials reveal users experienced 37% fewer treatment side effects, 18% less pain, and 27% better sleep, with over 90% adherence rates. It also claims to reduce cancer-related healthcare costs by up to 30% for health plans, employers, and care providers.

Research shared by the company highlights that nearly one in two Americans will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Lifestyle modifications, it says, can cut cancer recurrence by 35% and mortality by 37%, while enhancing overall quality of life.

The fresh funding will be channelled into further developing and scaling the platform, with the mission to fill a critical gap in conventional cancer treatment by offering holistic, lifestyle-based, evidence-backed support.

Bajaj previously founded WhiteHat Jr in 2018, which was acquired by BYJU'S for USD 300 million in 2020. After leading BYJU'S international division post-acquisition, he stepped down in August 2021. Complement 1 marks his return to entrepreneurship, this time with a healthcare focus.