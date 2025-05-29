IFC Proposes USD 30 Mn Investment in L Catterton's USD 600 Mn India-Focused Fund The private equity fund is targeting USD 600 million in total commitments to support mid-market companies in India's consumer sector.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has proposed an equity investment of up to USD 30 million in L Catterton India Fund I, with an additional co-investment envelope of up to USD 30 million under delegated authority.

The private equity fund is targeting USD 600 million in total commitments to support mid-market companies in India's consumer sector.

Launched in partnership with former Hindustan Unilever CEO Sanjiv Mehta in March 2024, Fund I aims to provide growth capital to 7 to 9 companies, with investment sizes ranging from USD 25 million to USD 150 million.

The fund will focus on four key consumer segments: food and beverage, consumer services (including healthcare), retail and restaurants, and consumer brands.

The investment vehicle will be led by Mehta and Anjana Sasidharan, L Catterton's partner and head of India investments, in close coordination with the Asia team led by managing partner Scott Chen. The strategy targets scalable businesses aligned with India's rising consumer demand and economic momentum.

L Catterton's existing India portfolio features Sugar Cosmetics, Farmley, Drools, Impresario (owner of Social), and a minority stake in Jio Platforms. The proposed IFC investment underscores growing global interest in India's consumer growth story.
