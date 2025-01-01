Finbox

News and Trends

Infra.Market, EvoluteIQ, FinBox Lead Top Funding Deals This Week

From digital lending platforms to LNG-powered trucks, startups across diverse sectors attract strong investor backing.

By Minakshi Sangwan
FinBox Secures USD 40 Mn in Series B Round Led by WestBridge Capital

The company plans to deploy the fresh funds to enhance product innovation, expand into global markets, and strengthen its artificial intelligence driven credit intelligence capabilities.

IIFL Fintech Fund Closes Series-II at INR 200 Cr to Fuel Next-Gen Fintech Startups

The fund aims to invest in the next generation of Indian fintech startups, with a special focus on generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial services space.

The Credit Infra Partner

With cutting-edge platforms like DeviceConnect, FinBox has facilitated over 10 billion credit decisions for large NBFCs and lenders.