This week showcased strong investor interest across construction technology, enterprise automation, fintech infrastructure, green mobility, consumer electronics, and affordable housing finance. From large-scale B2B marketplaces and AI-driven platforms to clean trucking solutions and digital-first lending startups, funding inflows highlighted India's diverse and evolving innovation ecosystem.

Infra.Market (Construction-Tech)

Infra.Market offers a wide range of construction materials, including concrete, aggregates, pipes, wood products, tiles, and bath solutions. Through its tech-enabled platform, it serves the complete construction lifecycle. Its offerings also include premium concrete variants like ArtMix and SelfMix, alongside globally certified wood and lifestyle products.

Inception: 2016

2016 Founders: Souvik Sengupta, Aaditya Sharda

Souvik Sengupta, Aaditya Sharda Headquartered: Thane

Thane Funding Amount: USD 83 Million

USD 83 Million Investors: Nikhil Kamath's NKSquared, Silverline Homes, Tiger Global, Accel, Evolvence India, Nexus Ventures

EvoluteIQ (Enterprise Automation)

EvoluteIQ has developed its proprietary EIQ platform, built on Agentic Mesh Architecture and AI Workbench. It enables companies to automate critical workflows across banking, insurance, healthcare, telecom, and manufacturing, reducing risks and accelerating efficiency through enterprise-grade automation.

Inception: 2019

2019 Founders: Sameet Gupte, Sanjay Koppikar, Deepak Kinger, Arun Hiremath, Naveen Prabhu

Sameet Gupte, Sanjay Koppikar, Deepak Kinger, Arun Hiremath, Naveen Prabhu Headquartered: Bengaluru

Bengaluru Funding Amount: USD 53 Million

USD 53 Million Investor: Baird Capital

FinBox (Fintech Infrastructure)

FinBox, legally known as Moshpit Technologies Pvt. Ltd., builds business-to-business credit infrastructure for banks, NBFCs, and fintech firms. Its suite includes Sentinel BRE, an AI-native digital lending platform, Prism (partnership lending stack), and fraud intelligence tools. Additionally, it offers APIs like BankConnect, DeviceConnect, and KYC solutions to support MSMEs and underserved borrowers.

Inception: 2017

2017 Founders: Rajat Deshpande, Anant Deshpande, Nikhil Bhawsinka, Srijan Nagar

Rajat Deshpande, Anant Deshpande, Nikhil Bhawsinka, Srijan Nagar Headquartered: Bengaluru

Bengaluru Funding Amount: USD 40 Million

USD 40 Million Investors: WestBridge Capital, A91 Partners, Aditya Birla Ventures

Blue Energy Motors (Green Mobility)

Blue Energy Motors focuses on zero-emission heavy-duty trucks, with current offerings in LNG-powered models and future plans for electric trucks. Designed for long-haul freight, these trucks offer commercially viable, scalable solutions for green logistics, supporting India's clean transportation shift.

Inception: 2020

2020 Founder: Anirudh Bhuwalka

Anirudh Bhuwalka Headquartered: Pune

Pune Funding Amount: USD 30 Million

USD 30 Million Investors: Nikhil Kamath, Omnitex Industries

Indkal Technologies (Consumer Electronics)

Indkal Technologies markets products under its own brand Wobble (TVs, audio) and licenses international names like Acer and Black & Decker for TVs, smartphones, washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners. Following an asset-light model, it partners with contract manufacturers to assemble products rather than producing them in-house.

Inception: 2020

2020 Founder: Anand Dubey

Anand Dubey Headquartered: Bengaluru

Bengaluru Funding Amount: USD 20 Million

USD 20 Million Investors: Undisclosed

Unico Housing Finance (Affordable Housing Finance)

Unico Housing Finance provides digital-first housing loan solutions targeted at lower and middle-income groups. Its products include home construction loans and loans against property, with ticket sizes averaging INR 13–15 lakh. Its fully digital model ensures faster disbursements, catering especially to self-employed and middle-class borrowers.