EvoluteIQ Bags USD 53 Mn Funding Led by Baird Capital The investment will help expand its international sales and marketing presence while reinforcing its Bengaluru R&D centre with new talent.

EvoluteIQ, the Bengaluru-headquartered AI-native automation platform, has secured USD 53 million in a minority growth capital round led by global private investment firm Baird Capital.

The fresh funding is aimed at fueling the company's global expansion, strengthening research and development operations in India, and pursuing strategic acquisitions to enhance its platform.

The company said the investment will help expand its international sales and marketing presence while reinforcing its Bengaluru R&D centre with new talent.

In addition, EvoluteIQ plans to acquire complementary technologies to bolster its AI-driven automation offerings. With this backing, the company seeks to cement its position in the agentic AI-powered automation space across multiple industries.

As part of the deal, Baird Capital executives Daina Spedding and Mark Donnelly will join EvoluteIQ's board of directors, bringing strategic oversight to its growth journey.

Founded in 2019 by Sameet Gupte, Sanjay Koppikar, Deepak Kinger, Arun Hiremath, and Naveen Prabhu, EvoluteIQ has developed its enterprise-grade EIQ platform built on its proprietary Agentic Mesh Architecture and AI Workbench.

The platform enables Fortune 500 companies to automate complex and mission-critical workflows across banking, insurance, healthcare, telecom, and manufacturing sectors.

EvoluteIQ's approach addresses the growing demand for comprehensive automation, moving enterprises beyond fragmented AI tools toward resilient, future-ready systems.
