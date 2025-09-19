You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian construction materials marketplace Infra.Market has secured INR 732 crore (USD 83 million) in fresh funding as it gears up for a public listing later this year.

The Thane-based startup closed its Series G round led by Nikhil Kamath's family office, NKSquared, which invested INR 200 crore. Silverline Homes, linked to co-founder Aaditya Sharda, contributed the largest share with INR 250 crore, while Tiger Global committed INR 176 crore through its Internet Fund. Existing backers Accel, Evolvence India, and Nexus Ventures also participated with smaller investments.

Reports indicate that both founders, Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda, arranged promoter financing to take part in the round. The fresh infusion has pushed Infra.Market's valuation to INR 24,600 crore (approx. USD 2.7 billion).

Founded in 2016, Infra.Market operates as an online platform that connects suppliers of construction materials with contractors and real estate developers. The company now runs 250 manufacturing units across 55 cities, offering products across 15 categories. Its private-label business contributes nearly two-thirds of overall sales, alongside acquisitions such as RDC Concrete, Shalimar Paints, and Emcer Tiles.

For the financial year ending March 2024, Infra.Market reported revenues of INR 14,530 crore, with profit after tax reaching INR 378 crore. The startup has been expanding its presence in tier II and III cities while strengthening its technology-driven supply chain and dealer network.

The company plans to file its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India within weeks. According to Moneycontrol, Infra.Market is preparing for a USD 700 million initial public offering that could value the firm between USD 3 billion and USD 5 billion. Beyond adding liquidity, the recent round also increases the founders' collective stake to around 30 percent, formally establishing them as promoters.

Competitors in the segment include OfBusiness, Zetwerk, and Moglix.