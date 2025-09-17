The fresh funding will be directed toward research and development, strengthening sales and service networks, expanding Wobble Displays' portfolio, and developing after-sales infrastructure.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based consumer electronics company Indkal Technologies has secured USD 20 million in a Series B bridge funding round led by its existing investors.

The company said the fresh capital will be used to scale Wobble Displays, its in-house brand, with a focus on new product categories and enhanced customer services.

This round follows Indkal's USD 36 million Series A fundraise in June last year.

The company noted that the additional funding will be directed toward research and development, strengthening sales and service networks, expanding Wobble Displays' portfolio, and developing after-sales infrastructure. Investments will also support marketing activities as the brand gears up to enter new segments of the consumer electronics market.

Indkal Technologies was founded in 2020 by Anand Dubey, who previously served as the chief executive of Compaq Television Business. The company operates as a trademark licensing and design firm, building and manufacturing consumer electronics and home appliances under global names such as Acer and Black & Decker, along with its own label Wobble.

Its product categories include smart televisions, smartphones, refrigerators, and washing machines.

The company has maintained its association with actor Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador for Wobble. His involvement will continue as Indkal introduces a new range of televisions and interactive displays in the high-end category. The firm recently launched the Maximus series, which features a 116.5-inch model along with 98-inch and 86-inch large-format displays.

Indkal initially began operations by licensing the Acer brand for televisions and later expanded into washing machines, which were developed and designed in-house to suit Indian households. The firm emphasises localised product development and domestic manufacturing as key pillars of its strategy.

Indkal Technologies competes with consumer electronics and appliance players such as Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, Sony, TCL, and Hisense in the Indian market.