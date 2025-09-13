Anicut Capital and UC Impower Invest INR 120 Cr in Unico Housing Finance Unico Housing Finance offers home construction loans and loans against property, with an average loan size of INR 13 lakh to INR 15 lakh.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

vecteezy

Chennai-based Unico Housing Finance Pvt Ltd has secured INR 120 crore in funding from Anicut Capital and UC Impower.

The equity infusion is expected to raise the company's net worth beyond INR 210 crore and will be deployed to scale operations across tier II and tier III cities, where demand for affordable housing finance is growing rapidly.

Unico Housing Finance was incorporated on March 11, 2023, by founders Jayaraman Chandrasekaran and Prabhakaran Arunachalam. The company focuses on providing digitalised and affordable housing loan solutions to lower and middle-income households.

Its offerings include home construction loans and loans against property, with an average ticket size of INR 13 lakh to INR 15 lakh. By adopting a fully digital operating model, the firm seeks to cater to self-employed and middle-income borrowers while maintaining quick turnaround times.

The business is led by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Babu Vellingiri, who earlier played a key role in building Cholamandalam's housing finance portfolio to an asset base of INR 7,000 crore. InteQuant Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to this transaction.

Unico competes with established housing finance companies such as Aavas Financiers, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Home First Finance Company and Shriram Housing Finance in the affordable housing segment.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

