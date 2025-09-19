The fresh funds will be used to expand its manufacturing capacity, particularly in the production of liquefied natural gas and electric heavy-duty trucks.

Essar-backed Blue Energy Motors has secured USD 30 million in a fresh funding round led by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and textile trading firm Omnitex Industries.

The company said the funds will be used to expand its manufacturing capacity, particularly in the production of liquefied natural gas and electric heavy-duty trucks.

Currently, the firm has the capacity to manufacture 10,000 trucks annually. With the new investment, production is expected to rise significantly.

Blue Energy Motors claims to have sold about 1,000 vehicles so far, which have collectively clocked more than 60 million kilometres on Indian roads.

"The fresh fund raise empowers Blue Energy Motors to accelerate India's shift to clean, sustainable freight transportation. By harnessing both LNG and electric truck technologies, we are set to lead India's transformation toward sustainable, zero-emission freight. Our commitment to delivering scalable, commercially viable solutions positions us at the forefront of the green mobility revolution and sets the stage for long-term value creation for our investors," said Anirudh Bhuwalka, Founder and Managing Director of Blue Energy Motors.

The fundraise comes at a time when India is witnessing a regulatory push to decarbonise freight under schemes such as the PM E-DRIVE initiative, which has allocated around INR 500 crore to support electric truck adoption.

"The future of logistics in India will be built on clean, scalable technology. The real opportunity lies in solutions that don't just chase disruption, but deliver it quietly, efficiently, and at scale. Blue Energy has done that well," Kamath noted.

With this round, Blue Energy's total capital raised stands at USD 50 million. Competitors in the sector include Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and Olectra Greentech.