FlexiLoans Raises INR 290 Cr Series C Funding to Expand Operations and Enhance Tech for MSME Lending

The round was led by global and domestic investors, including Accion, Nuveen, Fundamentum, and existing investor Maj Invest, with Unitus Capital serving as the exclusive advisor to the transaction.

Digital Lender FlexiLoans Raises INR 150 Cr Through A Mix of Equity and Debt

The startup raised the funding from Falguni and Sanjay Nayar Family Office and will utilize it to scale up its micro SME lending

