FlexiLoans Raises INR 290 Cr Series C Funding to Expand Operations and Enhance Tech for MSME Lending
The round was led by global and domestic investors, including Accion, Nuveen, Fundamentum, and existing investor Maj Invest, with Unitus Capital serving as the exclusive advisor to the transaction.
Digital Lender FlexiLoans Raises INR 150 Cr Through A Mix of Equity and Debt
The startup raised the funding from Falguni and Sanjay Nayar Family Office and will utilize it to scale up its micro SME lending
These Financial Startups Are Facilitating SMEs with Easy Loans
7 startups enabling flexible financing for SMEs
This is How Financial Institution can Address SME's Credit-related Concerns
As per the recent Economic Survey 2017-18, of the INR 26k billion credit disbursement, 17.4 per cent was availed by MSMEs.