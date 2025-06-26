FlexiLoans Crosses INR 10,000 Cr in Loan Disbursements, Powers 1.7 Lakh MSME Loans Notably, 66% of these borrowers are from tier II, III, and IV regions.

Digital lending platform FlexiLoans has announced a significant milestone: the company has crossed INR 10,000 crore in cumulative loan disbursements, supporting over 1.7 lakh loans across more than 3,000 towns and cities. Notably, 66% of these borrowers are from tier II, III, and IV regions.

Founded with a vision to empower small businesses, FlexiLoans claims to have financed over 59,000 MSMEs since inception—many of them first-time borrowers. Notably, over 10% of its loan book comprises women-led enterprises. With assets under management (AUM) now exceeding INR 2,300 crore and an impressive 83% CAGR between FY22 and FY25, the company has maintained profitability for three consecutive years.

"The gap is real—but so is the opportunity," said Ritesh Jain, Co-founder of FlexiLoans. "Digital lending is no longer a parallel stream, it's the mainstream. Legacy systems can't serve the future of MSME credit. That's where digital-first lenders like us are shifting the paradigm."

FlexiLoans' platform sees over 1.3 million monthly visits, indicating increasing digital trust and adoption among MSMEs, especially outside metro cities. Jain added, "What we're witnessing is Bharat's fintech moment. MSMEs in smaller towns are digitally savvy and actively seeking fast, flexible credit solutions built for their realities."

India's MSME sector contributes nearly 30% to the GDP and employs 110 million people. Yet, timely and adequate credit access remains a hurdle—especially for micro-enterprises. According to SIDBI, the sector faces a credit gap of INR 30 lakh crore, with formal lending covering just 53% of the INR 95.6 lakh crore total debt demand.

FlexiLoans' fully digital and paperless lending model proved crucial during the COVID-19 crisis, helping businesses recover through quick access to working capital. Between FY21 and FY24, NBFCs like FlexiLoans recorded a 32% CAGR in MSME lending, far outpacing private and public sector banks.

With technology-driven innovations like AI-based underwriting, alternate data usage, and embedded finance, FlexiLoans is helping drive a shift toward agile, inclusive financial access.
