Flipkart Acquires Walmart India, Launches Wholesale Online Marketplace for Kiranas
As the e-commerce battle in India intensifies, this deal along with the Walmart-led investment of USD 1.2 billion earlier this month indicate at Flipkart's ramped up efforts to grab a piece of the kirana stores pie
Growth Strategies Followed By E-commerce Operators Amazon, eBay And Walmart
These strategies have helped the companies provide exceptional user experience on the website helping them outperform competitors
Walmart's App Presence Racing Ahead of Amazon's
Through Flipkart and Myntra, Walmart has clocked a growth of 26.3 per cent between Q4 2018 and Q4 2019 in app sessions in India, as per Apptopia
Sachin Bansal: From IIT to Becoming an Ace Investor
While the billionaire was not happy exiting Flipkart, now he has multiple companies in his portfolio
Here Is What Sachin Bansal Is Doing After Exiting Flipkart
Sachin Bansal is back in the game as CEO after acquiring 94 per cent stake in a NBFC company
Flipkart Lands in Walmart's Cart Again
Binny Bansal, the co-founder of Flipkart sells his shares worth Rs 530 crores to Walmart
Techie Tuesday: Twitter to Counter Fake News More Actively & Walmart India Now Accepts Payments via PhonePe
How This CEO Targeted Indian Kiranawalas For Walmart's Entry Into Indian Retail
The Walmart-Flipkart deal was not only about penetrating the retail market but the focus was also on shelling out an estimated 2,000 direct and indirect jobs
Amazon Wants More & Maruti is in a Zen Mood: 4 Things to Know Today
Amazon Gears Up for the Great India E-commerce War as Walmart Buys Flipkart
The Seattle-based e-commerce company has invested about INR 2700 crore in its Indian arm
Samsung Echoes Into The Smart Speaker Market & Govt to Make $2 Billion of Walmart-Flipkart Deal: 4 Things to Know Today
Green Signal to Flipkart-Walmart Deal & Facebook Lands in Another Controversy: 4 Things to Know Today
Sachin Bansal's Grand Comeback – A $1 Billion Fund?
Reports suggest that Bansal is set to launch a $1 Billion fund
Bitcoin Crash Nears 2000 Dotcom Bubble Burst. 4 Things to Know Today
Credit Ratings Agency Moody's says Flipkart Acquisition by Walmart is 'credit positive'. 4 Things to Know Today
