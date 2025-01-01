FMO
News and Trends
Ace International Raises USD 35 Mn to Expand Dairy Manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh
The funding round was led by Dutch development bank FMO, with participation from ResponsAbility, Incofin and Fiedlin Ventures.
News and Trends
Accion Closes USD 61.6 Mn Fund to Back Early-Stage Fintech Startups
The new fund aims to support early-stage fintech startups across multiple regions, including Africa, South and Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the United States.
News and Trends
Northern Arc Secures USD 75 Mn Boost for Micro and Green Loans Projects
The funds raised will be deployed in retail microloans, MSME loans, and green loan projects.
News and Trends
Chennai-Based WayCool Receives Grant Worth $114K From Dutch Development Bank FMO
The grant will be utilized to disburse double PPE kits and soil testing kits to 15,000 farmers across five states in India